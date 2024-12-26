26 reasons to remember Test matches at the MCG, where Rohit Sharma’s Indians take on Pat Cummins’ Aussies in Game 4 of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Kim Hughes is bowled by Dilip Doshi for 16 in the 2nd innings of the 1981 Melbourne Test. Pic/Getty Images

A for Ajit. The Mumbai batting great would have become the first Indian left-hander to score a century at the MCG, but he was dismissed for 99, coming down the pitch to hit Bob Simpson only to give Paul Sheahan a simple catch at point.

B for Border. Tough as teak Allan was at the other end on 62 while Geoff Miller held on to a catch from No. 11 Jeff Thomson (which Chris Tavare nearly spilled) for England to win the fourth Test of the 1982-83 Ashes.

C for Chandrasekhar. The big hero of India’s 1977-78 victory at Melbourne. Twelve wickets in the game meant the visitors were back in the series after losing the first two Tests.

D for Doshi. One of the heroes of India’s 1980-81 Melbourne Test, left-arm spinner Dilip, bowled with a broken foot to claim five wickets in the Test.

E for Erapally. In 1967-68, Prasanna claimed 6-141 to become the first among five Indian bowlers to claim five or more wickets in an innings of a Melbourne Test.

F for Fitzroy. That’s the Gardens where spectators had to eat their packed lunch when the 1954-55 Ashes Test ended early on the fifth day.

G for Gavaskar. Shrugging off his first innings duck of the 1977-78 Test, Sunil carved 118 in the second innings for India’s bowlers to have a crack at Australia again.

H for Hanif. In his only Test on Australian soil, Pakistan’s little master Mohammad scored a century and missed out on another one when he was dismissed for 93 in the 2nd innings in 1964-65.

I for India. Though Australia have eight Test wins over India at Melbourne, the visitors don’t have a bad record at the MCG – Tests in 1977-78, 1980-81, 2018-19 and 2020-21 went the visitors’ way.

J for Jeff. Australia’s fastest ever bowler in the opinion of several pundits went for 0-110 on Test debut against Pakistan in 1972-73. The next time he played a Test at MCG, he got eight in the game to trouble England in 1974.

K for Karsan. Got Australia captain Greg Chappell in both innings of the Melbourne Test which India won by 59 runs. Chappell’s first-ball duck in the second innings enhanced India’s victory chances.

L for Lillee. What a Test it was for Dennis in 1981-82. On December 26, he sent back Viv Richards off the last ball of the day and on the following day, he went past Lance Gibbs’ tally of 309 Test wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in the game.

M for Mankad. How can anyone not sing praises of a batsman who gets two hundreds in a series on Australian soil. No surprise then Don Bradman praised Vinoo for ending the 1947-48 series with two centuries in the Melbourne Tests.

N for Nadkarni. Missed out on being part of the playing XI in the 1967-68 Test but was assistant manager in 1980-81 where India squared the series.

O for O’Donnell. Hailing from Victoria, this talented, crowd favourite Australia all-rounder, who was more suited to one-day cricket, didn’t get a chance to play a Test on his home ground.

P for Pataudi. His 75 and 85 with an injured leg in the 1967-68 Test didn’t eventuate in victory, but he attracted admiration for batting on one leg and one eye!

Q for Quirky. The first ever Test match in 1877 ended with a 45-run victory at MCG for Australia. A 100 years later in 1977, the hosts won by the same margin.

R for Rahane. One of India’s top performers in Melbourne Tests is Ajinkya, who scored hundreds in the 2014-15 and 2020-21 Tests.

S for Sachin. A splendid 116 on Day Three of the 1999-2000 Test was a sight for the Gods. The next highest scorer was Ganguly with 31.

T for Tyson. England’s pace terror Frank’s 7-27 sent Australia reeling to defeat in the 1954-55 Test. His pace was too hot to ignore and moved batting legend Don Bradman to say he was the fastest bowler he saw.

U for Umar. The younger Akmal brother loved scoring his runs swiftly. In the 2009-10 Test, he smashed 51 off 80 balls with nine fours and a six. In the second innings, his 27 included five fours.

V for Virat. India’s star batsman can be expected to come up with more gems at Melbourne. His 169 in 2014-15 was memorable and he followed that up with 54. In 2018-19, he led from the front with 82 and his second innings duck won’t be a sore point as India ended up winning.

W for Whitehead. The umpire who ruled Sunil Gavaskar leg before wicket in the 1980-81 Test, a wrong decision which led to skipper Gavaskar nearly taking his opening partner Chetan Chauhan with him to the dressing room. Rex will forever be remembered.

X for X-factor. It could well be Australia’s new opening batsman Sam Konstas.

Y for Yardley. He claimed seven in an innings against Pakistan in 1981-82, but still ended up on the losing side as Javed Miandad’s men buried Australia in runs (500-8 declared).

Z for Zaheer. The Asian Bradman was a highly respected player in Australia. He made five tours and was dismissed twice for 90 (in 1976-77 and 1981-82).