35-year-old man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi
Kochar's friends found him in the car with bullet injuries. They rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead
On June 14, 2019, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants here, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Amit Kochar, 35, who had earlier worked in a call centre.
"On Thursday night, the victim was at his home with his four friends. At around 10.50 p.m., someone rang the door bell, following which Kochar went out and sat in his car along with a few other boys. After about 10 minutes, his friends heard gunshots," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
Kochar's friends found him in the car with bullet injuries. "They rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead," said Bhardwaj.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
#JustIn: First woman President of #UttarPradesh Bar Council, #DarveshYadav, shot dead in #Agra Civil Court.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 12, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/GxjjLpIsWm
In a similar incident, Darwesh Yadav, the first woman President of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council was shot dead in Agra Civil courts allegedly by her own colleague Manish Sharma, the police said. Sharma pumped three bullets at Darwesh and later shot himself.
The two were immediately rushed to Pushpanjli hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The condition of Sharma remains critical. The body of Darwesh Yadav has been sent for post mortem, a police officer said.
Darwesh Yadav was elected president of the Bar on June 9 at Prayagraj. She was the first woman president of the Bar Council. Manish Sharma was her close associate. The two were meeting lawyers in their chambers to thank them for their support.
Some eyewitnesses said the two had heated arguments in senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber, when Manish Sharma lost his cool, pulled out his pistol and fired at Darwesh from point blank range.
