Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar's Chopsticks trailer is a roller-coaster ride

television

Netflix's Chopsticks navigates unexpected twists and turns involving a wacky gangster in love with his fighter goat, who in turn is in love with a car. The film will stream on May 31

Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol

After Zero (2018), Abhay Deol's next outing is the Netflix film, Chopsticks, with Mithila Palkar, Vijay Raaz and a goat (yep!) as co-stars. Written and directed by Sachin Yardi, the quirky comedy's trailer dropped on Monday. The movie will stream on May 31.

Ashvini Yardi's production navigates unexpected twists and turns involving a wacky gangster in love with his fighter goat, who in turn is in love with a car. Okay, then!

Catch the trailer of Chopsticks right here:

Says Abhay Deol, "Chopsticks is a light-hearted, humorous take on the dark underbelly of Mumbai. I'm sure the hilarious moments in this coming-of-age film will find fans across the world."

Mithila Palkar, who won hearts with the Netflix series, Little Things, adds, "Chopsticks is fun, witty, and adventurous."

Talking about Abhay Deol, the actor has five projects, which are ready to release including Chopsticks. They are a mix of foreign and Indian productions. Abhay will be seen in JL-50, a sci-fi Canadian film set in Kolkata about a CBI detective who goes back in time to solve a crime. He is also part of Line Of Decent, which is an American drama based on the land mafia in Delhi.

The Odds is Abhay Deol's own production with FilmKaravan Originals. He will also be seen in Jungle Cry, a British production based on a true story about tribal kids from India, who went and won the under-14 rugby championship in the UK in 2007.

He may be the least flamboyant of all the Deols, but Abhay Deol has a charm that cinemagoers have always loved. Be it as the dysfunctional Dev in Dev D, the straightforward Arjun in Aisha, or the simple and sorted Kabir in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Deol has always brought a genuine quality to the characters he plays. You relate, you believe, you feel for him. These days, as he spends his time between LA, Goa and Mumbai, he is busy working and looking delicious on social media. His home production, The Odds, featured at the closing gala of the Los Angeles Film Festival, and his beach selfies are making everyone wonder, what is Abhay Deol up to?

We wonder!

