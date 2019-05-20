Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares a heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra after party, see it here

television

Posting a series of selfies, Hina Khan was all praises for Priyanka Chopra as she expressed her gratitude towards the global icon in a long note on her Instagram account.

Hina Khan's selfie with Priyanka Chopra at the Chopard Party in Cannes

Hina Khan had a 'fangirl' moment after she met Priyanka Chopra at the Chopard Party in Cannes. Khan posted a series of selfies with PC and one with her husband Nick Jonas too, as she attended the party, hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

After stealing hearts with her stunning outfit at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet, Hina Khan partied with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Post-party, Hina took to her Instagram account and was all praises for the global icon as she expressed her gratitude towards her in a long heartfelt note shared on Instagram.

Here's what Hina Khan wrote on social media along with few pictures with Priyanka Chopra:

An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes, I have taken risks and I am still taking them, where I almost have everything in my television career ..position, power, money everything. But someone has to start somewhere I believe. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fair share and we will kill it. Not easy at all I know.. But yea I will keep trying to keep working hard and make it possible. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude, and Professionalism. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together. Heartfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me.



Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra's selfie at the Chopard Party in Cannes

WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums. And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration!



Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra's selfie at the Chopard Party in Cannes

When a human being is a personification of an idea of self-belief, Grace, humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you, Priyanka Chopra.

You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands of others like me do too.



Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra's selfie at the Chopard Party in Cannes

This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes



Hina Khan and Nick Jonas' selfie at the Chopard Party in Cannes

Amidst the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019, Hina Khan was mocked by a magazine editor for her debut appearance at the event. "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" the editor posted in an Instagram story.

This drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members who supported the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame actress. Actors such as Sumon Chakravarti, Nakuul Mehta, producer Ekta Kapoor and many more took to social media to slam the comment by the Editor. Soon after, the Editor apologised on the social media platform.

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

