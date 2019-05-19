Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi oozes oomph in tulle black gown
Huma Qureshi strutted the red carpet in a black shimmery Balmain blazer-dress paired with a golden pair of stilettos from Stella McCartney, a look that checked off all boxes on the 'modern-trends-meet-classic' list
After raising the bar in a black shimmery Balmain blazer-dress at the Cannes red carpet on Friday, Huma Qureshi has once again aced the fashion game in a tulle black gown on day two.
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star posted two pictures on her Instagram story that show her flaunting the dress. Besides, she shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Live like it's your last black dress!!"
Clad in tulle black gown with heavy ruffled sleeves by designer Mae Paris, Huma looks every bit elegant and poised. With hair tied in bun and bangs in the front, she completed the look with minimal jewellery by David Morris and nude makeup.
The Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 14, has seen many Bollywood divas strutting the red carpet, including Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty and Hina Khan.
Huma strutted the red carpet in a black shimmery Balmain blazer-dress paired with a golden pair of stilettos from Stella McCartney, a look that checked off all boxes on the 'modern-trends-meet-classic' list.
Last year, the 'Jolly LLB 2' star stood out on the red carpet in a light pink pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi. Recently, Huma made her Netflix debut with the mini-series 'Leila'. She was last seen in 'Kaala' opposite superstar Rajinikanth.
