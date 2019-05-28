Chemical blast in Palghar factory leads to 2 being injured
According to the police, the incident took place at around 12:10 am and the explosion was heard in a radius of around five kilometres.
A deadly chemical concoction that was stored at a particular factory in the industrial area of Palghar caused an explosion which led to at least two labourers being injured on Tuesday morning.
The workers who were injured were immediately admitted to a hospital nearby. According to reports, there are some labourers who have gone missing from the site where the accident took place.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 12:10 am and the explosion was heard in a radius of around five kilometres.
Maharashtra: 2 people were injured in a chemical blast which took place at Varsha Organic pvt ltd in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar late last night. Police say, "We've taken 2 inured to hospital in our vehicle.Only fire officials&chemicals experts can tell us reason of blast" pic.twitter.com/R1a4pJgvK4— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
The blast took place at Varsha Organic Private Ltd. in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar.
"We have taken two inured to the hospital in our vehicle. Only fire officials and chemical experts can tell us the reason behind the blast," a police officer present at the spot said.
Last year, a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. An explosion took place in September at a petrochemical factory in Bijnor wherein six people lost their lives and two sustained injuries.
Fire in Thane hospital
A fire broke out in the computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School in Thane West today. No injuries or casualties have been reported until now.
A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai today. The situation is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Watch now! Explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Palghar