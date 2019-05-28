Chemical blast in Palghar factory leads to 2 being injured

national

According to the police, the incident took place at around 12:10 am and the explosion was heard in a radius of around five kilometres.

A deadly chemical concoction that was stored at a particular factory in the industrial area of Palghar caused an explosion which led to at least two labourers being injured on Tuesday morning.

The workers who were injured were immediately admitted to a hospital nearby. According to reports, there are some labourers who have gone missing from the site where the accident took place.

Maharashtra: 2 people were injured in a chemical blast which took place at Varsha Organic pvt ltd in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar late last night. Police say, "We've taken 2 inured to hospital in our vehicle.Only fire officials&chemicals experts can tell us reason of blast" pic.twitter.com/R1a4pJgvK4 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

The blast took place at Varsha Organic Private Ltd. in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar.

"We have taken two inured to the hospital in our vehicle. Only fire officials and chemical experts can tell us the reason behind the blast," a police officer present at the spot said.

Last year, a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. An explosion took place in September at a petrochemical factory in Bijnor wherein six people lost their lives and two sustained injuries.

