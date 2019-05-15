Commuters left bemused after train driver broadcasts porn over sound system

international

It appears that the driver of a South London train mistakenly plays porn sounds over the sound system

Representational Image

In what can be called as a bizarre incident coming to light from London, commuters were left bemused and baffled for several minutes when they heard a sound of pornographic audio on the sound system. It appears that the driver of a south London train mistakenly plays porn sounds over the sound system.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted a clip of the audio which was broadcast on the Wandsworth-to-Clapham train recently. Soon the footage went viral on social media attracting tweeples burst out in laughter.

“My tube driver casually watching porn whilst leaving the tannoy system on…,” Brunton tweeted. The video has since then received more than 1.7 million views, 14,500 retweets, and more than 56,000 likes.

My tube driver casually watching porn whilst leaving the tannoy system on… pic.twitter.com/ALWahilGEJ — Paul Brunton (@MrPaulBrunton) May 10, 2019

While many commuters giggling at the unexpected X-rated broadcast, many were confused as to what is going on.

In view of the situation, a South Western Railway employee had accessed the X-rated material unaware that the microphone was live. And passengers of the train had a great laugh at the accidental broadcast.

Social media had a great laugh reacting to the video. Some even shared hilarious comments, memes, and GIFs.

Here are some of them:

NO! The reactions are priceless ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ — Clare Dyckhoff (@cdyckhoff) May 10, 2019

Probably a relief driver. — President Brexitoff â« â© âª â« â¬ #FBPE #FBSI #GTTO (@blogward) May 11, 2019

No pay rise for him! https://t.co/WTz2YImmeL — Passion (@BePassion1) May 14, 2019

I bet he wanted the ground to just open up and swallow him. Fortunately that's pretty much how the tube works anyway. https://t.co/GitKkht06X — cluedont (@cluedont) May 13, 2019

Welcome aboard your south western railway service to Cockfosters ðððð https://t.co/IXrYgSmj1u — Daniel's UK Transport pics and more (@DanielsUKTrans1) May 13, 2019

Funny way to hand in your notice! ð¤£ https://t.co/r9VV4NMJPu — Sam Smith (@smitto) May 12, 2019

And yet the trains never come on time... https://t.co/epzwm791kz — AJ Hill (@AJHillboHill) May 12, 2019

Puts a new spin on pulling the emergency cord. — Tiberius CN (@CTM1701) May 12, 2019





Although it's not known as to how the sounds came to be played over the public announcement system and who was involved, The South Western Railway (SWR) had apologised for the error. They even said that investigation is underway.

Speaking about the incident, a spokesman said the railway service “has a policy of blocking inappropriate material, including pornographic websites, on its onboard and station Wi-Fi services”.

