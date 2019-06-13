Dual birthday celebrations for Disha Patani!

bollywood

On the occasion of Disha Patani's 27th birthday, the actress is definitely basking in the glory of dual celebrations

Actress Disha Patani is receiving appreciation from all across for her splendid performance and stunning dance-moves in Bharat. The diva has impressed everyone including her family and is receiving praises from all ends. Making the do even more celebratory, it is Disha's birthday that has got her fans even more excited to proclaim their love for the hottest sensation of the industry!

On the occasion of her birthday, the actress is definitely basking in the glory of dual celebrations with Bharat's rousing success, where the actress has hit a hattrick with 100 crore club movies- the best birthday present she could ask for.

Delighted over the celebratory time, the actress shared, "I feel really good. I am very happy that people have accepted the film. It is a family film, a positive film and the response has put me in a very happy zone right now." The jawani Janeman from Bharat adds, "It is the best birthday present ever, what else do I need!".

Disha essayed the role of a trapeze artist and was praised for her sizzling chemistry with Salman in the song 'Slow motion' which got millions of views and the people are still grooving on this powerful track since then. A sensation all across, Disha who hails as the hottest actress in the industry has enchanted the audience by looking absolutely gorgeous in the yellow saree, as well.

This is a dual celebration for her as her hard work and perseverance are definitely giving her results. The song, 'Slow Motion' from Bharat has spread like wildfire across the nation.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is known for the bravest choices of films, the young actress is also a sought after name in the brand world. The actress is also the face of several International brands.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and now Bharat is galloping towards the Rs 200-crore mark. The talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang.

