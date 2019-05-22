Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha to root for her parents on the counting day from Mumbai

bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam are taking on heavyweights in their respective constituencies

Sonakshi Sinha

Tomorrow is counting day, but Sonakshi Sinha will not be flying to Lucknow or Patna to be with mother Poonam and dad Shatrughan in their respective seats. Both are key constituencies and her parents are taking on heavyweights. Sona, however, will be keeping herself up-to-date. Good news might just make her hop on to the next available flight to be with them.

Sonakshi Sinha took the time off work to earlier to be part of mother Poonam Sinha's road show, who is contesting the Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate, in Lucknow. Talking about it Sonakshi said that she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity, but as a daughter.

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally," Sonakshi said in a statement. "I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," she added.

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

In Mission Mangal, Sona will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi among others. For Mrigdeep Lamba's film, she will be seen with Varun Sharma. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer with a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk among others. She will also reprise her role as Rajjo in part 3 of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha wants iconic dialogue for Dabangg 3

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates