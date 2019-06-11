First episode of PM Narendra Modi's new 'Mann Ki Baat' series on June 30
This will be the first episode of the second season of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to be aired on All India Radio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme is all set to return on June 30, 2019, a month after he took charge as Prime Minister of India for a second term.
#MannKiBaat is back again as PM @narendramodi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on 30th June, 2019. Dial 1800-11-7800 or share your inputs here: https://t.co/2Jp7w7XcFx pic.twitter.com/42op1P7jTJ— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 11, 2019
"#MannKiBaat is back again as PM @narendramodi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month's episode, scheduled on 30th June 2019," MyGovIndia tweeted on Tuesday.
This will be the first episode of the second season of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to be aired on All India Radio. In the finale episode of the first series, which was aired on February 24, before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, Modi had said that the radio programme was a "sublime experience" for him.
"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on," the government said, adding that phone lines will remain open from June 11 to June 26 for suggestions.
Thank you @narendramodi, for your brief, but highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/XiqoEMj4C4— Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) June 9, 2019
Just a few days ago, PM Narendra Modi visited Sr Lanka after taking oath as India's Prime Minister for second consecutive term. During his visit, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was seen holding an umbrella for PM Narendra Modi as it rained during the latter's visit to Sri Lanka. The SL president also went on to share a picture of the same. He went on to caption the photo: Thank you @narendramodi, for your brief, but a highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka.
