India has only two castes, rich and poor, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eradicate the difference of Rich and Poor with his slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'
On May 27, 2019, Goa CM Pramod Sawant while speaking at an award function said that India has only two castes - the rich and the poor - and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eradicate this difference with his slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.
"India has only two castes - the rich and the poor -- and PM Narendra Modi wants to eradicate this difference with his slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, while speaking at an awards function in Panaji.
Photo: DD pic.twitter.com/mhxGwdGZuM
"We have to help develop people of every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians. Everyone in India, irrespective of caste and creed should benefit from development. Seventy years after India attained independence, political parties preserved differences between caste and creed in the country for their own benefit," Sawant said.
I congratulate Goa Police team for tracing the missing victim girl. Women safety is topmost priority of our Government.— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 20, 2019
On another note, just a few days before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Goa Chief Minister Dr, Pramod Sawant took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Goa Police who managed to track the rape victim who had disappeared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The rape victim who had gone missing days before the May 19 Panaji Assembly by-election was traced to a friend's house in North Goa, the police said. "The victim has been traced. She was staying at a woman friend's house in Mapusa town," a police spokesperson told reporters. Mapusa town is located at a short distance from the state capital.
In 2016, the girl had accused Congress leader Atanasio Monserrate, contesting the Panaji by-election, of sexually assaulting her. Her sudden disappearance had triggered controversy in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Goa. Read the full story here.
