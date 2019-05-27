MSF Jawan shoots himself with service rifle at Vile Parle

crime

A 28-year-old Maharashtra Security Forces (MSF) shot himself in the neck while on duty inside the Airport Colony at Vile Parle East on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mohan Eknar. The police have filed an Accidental Death Report.

According to the Police, Eknar was absent for four days from duty and joined on the same day that he committed suicide. He used his service rifle to fire a shot inside his mouth at a chowky located in the colony while three of his friends were stationed within the premises.

"The suicide note has been recovered in which he apparently blamed three people for his death. These people belong to the same native place in Washim district of Maharashtra, where Eknar hails from. He was in a relationship with a woman from the village a few years ago, but she eventually got married to another person. The deceased still had feelings for her and would approach her frequently following which she lodged a complaint with the police against him at the local police station," said an officer.

"On Saturday he took a charge around 3 pm and was posted near a community hall. He seemed busy jotting down all the contact numbers from his phone onto a piece of paper and he was not speaking much to anyone," an officer added.

Between 5-5.30 pm, his colleagues heard a loud sound, following which they all rushed inside to where he was posted. After they saw him, they informed the Vile Parle police and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

According to sources, after registering Sandra ADR, the police are now trying to ascertain the details of the people named in the suicide note. Even the deceased's father, who reached on Sunday night, is also being interrogated.

