No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

Delhi experienced heat wave with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius

Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius. However, the weather forecasting agency predicted that tomorrow (June 12), the capital will be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm.

IMD Weather: Temperature of 48°C recorded at Palam in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/BTH40jjYAE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

Besides, the heatwave in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also predicted. "Heat wave to severe heat wave in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heat wave in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.

#Weather alert for #Delhi NCR and #Haryana

Severe #heatwave and poor air quality to continue over Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida during the next 24 hours. #DelhiPollution — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 11, 2019

Gale winds speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph very likely to prevail over East-Central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea; 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and south Maharashtra coasts, it added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

