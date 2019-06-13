One-way traffic system implemented in Manali to avoid traffic snarls
The move comes after severe traffic jams lasting up to five hours were reported from different parts of the region
Manali: To combat the problem of hectic traffic jams in Manali, the local administration on Wednesday decided to enforce one-way traffic system in the town from Thursday. SDM Manali, Raman Gharsangi said, "A new traffic plan has been prepared, there will be one-way vehicular movement. This planning will be permanent, implemented for the entire year so that locals and tourists get habituated."
The move comes after severe traffic jams lasting up to five hours were reported from different parts of the region. The situation has been more troublesome towards Rohtang Pass, as tourists throng the area to enjoy in the snow.
Several popular holiday destinations in Uttarakhand are witnessing massive traffic jams, forcing some visitors to return midway. Choked by traffic jams and the heavy influx of tourists, the commuting time from Haridwar to the four Himalayan shrines (Char Dham) in Garhwal has more than doubled. It is now taking almost 18 hours to reach Badrinath from Haridwar, an official in Chamoli said.
Large swathes of the country have been searing under markedly high temperatures for the past several days, with the mercury hovering around the 50-degree Celsius mark in many areas in north India. Over 80,000 vehicles pass through Haridwar on a daily basis these days, Haridwar SSP Janmejay Khanduri said.
