Ranveer Singh bowled over by cricketing legends

Published: Jun 03, 2019, 08:36 IST | mid-day online desk

Ranveer Singh's fanboy moment with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar in London

Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. Picture courtesy/Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

London: Ranveer Singh, here to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar. Ranveer on Sunday treated his fans with two photographs featuring him and the former cricketers.

"The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer captioned one image in which the actor is all smiles and holding Gavaskar tightly. In the second image, he is all suited and posing with Warne. "Spin King! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad," Ranveer captioned the image that he shared on Twitter.

 
 
 
THE LITTLE MASTER ! #sunilgavaskar ðð®ð³ @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad

SPIN KING ! #Warnie @shanewarne23 ðð¦ðº @83thefilm #83squad

Ranveer Singha also met Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards and shared pictures with both of them on his Instagram account and wrote, "THE INCOMPARABLE SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS ! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad [sic]" He shared a series of pictures with of him in a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, "GOD OF CRICKET ! @sachintendulkar ðð®ð³â¤ï¸ðð½ @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad [sic]"

 
 
 
THE INCOMPARABLE SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS ! ðð @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad

GOD OF CRICKET ! @sachintendulkar ðð®ð³â¤ï¸ðð½ @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad

The film '83 will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

'83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

