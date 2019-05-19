Ronit Roy: Viewers will binge-watch Hostages

television

Actor Ronit Roy, who is playing the role of a police officer in the upcoming crime thriller "Hostages", says the audience will be binge-watching the episodes of the show as it has interesting twists and mystery. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Hostages is an official adaptation of the internationally acclaimed series of the same name. It also features actress Tisca Chopra in the lead role, read a statement.

Talking about his character, Ronit said: "Things heat up quite fast in 'Hostages' and it begins with my character Prithvi Singh, a superintendent of police. The level of tension fuelled by several plots, twists, and mystery is sure to keep the viewers guessing. The show is packaged so well that you will find yourself binge-watching the episodes just to find out what happens next."

Hotstar Special's "Hostages" follows a renowned surgeon Mira Anand who is about to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister.

Tisca is "glad to be a part of the show". "Being in an incredibly high-pressure job, I portray a very fascinating character who is wearing several different hats. Her character is extremely relatable to most women who have had to struggle with jobs at hand while being a role model mother," she added.

"Hostages" will be streaming from May 31 on Hotstar VIP.

