Seventeen women detained for protesting against CJI verdict
The complainant had on Monday said - gross injustice - has been done to her as a woman citizen of India and - worst fears - have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest court of the land have been shattered
New Delhi: Seventeen women were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting here against the procedure adopted to deal with a sexual harassment case against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Gogoi on Monday got a clean chit from the apex court's In-House Inquiry Committee which “has found no substance” in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court.
Raising objection to the clean chit given to Gogoi, several protesters, mainly women, holding banners were protesting at Gate No 7 of the Connaught place metro station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “They were asked to protest at Jantar Mantar but they continued to protest at Connaught place. Seventeen women were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. However, they were released later.”
This comes a day after 55 protesters, mostly women lawyers and activists, were detained outside the Supreme Court. Activist Annie Raja said the complete negation and violation of legal procedure and existing rules of law is unacceptable. “It will set a precedent that will have a very dangerous impact in the coming year,” she added. The complainant had on Monday said “gross injustice” has been done to her as a woman citizen of India and 'worst fears' have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the highest court of the land have been shattered.
