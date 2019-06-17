Shah Rukh Khan launches Meer Foundation on Father's Day

bollywood

In order to commemorate Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to launch the website of Meer Foundation, a philanthropic foundation named after his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

On the occasion of Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan launched his new website, Meer Foundation, which aims at helping acid attack survivors. In order to commemorate Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to launch the website of Meer Foundation, a philanthropic foundation named after his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

Taking to social media, the superstar shared this development with the whole world and tweeted, "A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world."

A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world.https://t.co/BB0Eipnwum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

"On this very special day, #MeerFoundation brings to you a platform, powered by information, promising to strengthen women across the country," the official Twitter handle of Meer Foundation tweeted.

#MeerFoundation presents an incredible platform that allows survivors to find a safe space to explore their rights, understand their limitless power and work towards it. Here’s presenting our new website: https://t.co/ihpKmBS4vU pic.twitter.com/vG0f4nPX7V — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) June 16, 2019

The main purpose of Meer foundation is to enable, enhance, encourage and empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.

The superstar is not just known for his acting and performances, but also for his philanthropic work. On the work front, the star is yet to announce his next project after Zero last December. However, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to voice Mufasa, while son Aryan Khan will voice for Mufasa's son and the lead character, Simba, in the Hindi version of The Lion King.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan pairs up with son Aryan to voice Mufasa and Simba in The Lion King

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates