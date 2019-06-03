Shantanu Maheshwari learns Bengali slang for the web series Medically Yourrs

web-series

Medically Yourrs is a medical drama, which focusses on showcasing the struggles of a medical student. The story gives out the complex details of not just their psychological, but also emotional struggle

Shantanu Maheshwari, aka Abir Basu, from ALTBalaji's Medically Yourrs, is back after a 2-year long hiatus and is having the time of his life. Fans are showering him with a lot of love on his newly launched web-series. While the series looks interesting and quirky, Shantanu spills the beans on how he prepared for his character Abir.

Being a Kolkata Boy, Shantanu shares that he cannot speak Bengali fluently. Playing the character of Abir Basu not only gave him a chance to speak Bengali on screen, but also exposed him to a lot of Bengali cuss words. While Bengali is considered to be one of the sweetest languages in India, it also has its version of slang. It was quite amusing as Shantanu truly enjoyed widening his Bengali dictionary with these new words. It will be a treat to watch him in the web-series indeed.

On learning Bengali slang, Shantanu Maheshwari quipped, "I usually don't speak in Bengali, but this time I got a chance to learn Bengali language through this show. It was good to brush up my Bengali and my director really helped me a lot in doing that. It was fun to actually even learn some slangs and cuss words which I will flaunt from now on."

