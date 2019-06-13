Twitter flooded with tribute for IAF air warriors as tragic news sinks in
All 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh are dead, the IAF said after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain
All 13 personnel on board the missing AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday. In an earlier update, the IAF said eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning.
IAF: Following air-warriors lost their lives in #AN32 aircraft crash - Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron leader H Vinod, Flight lieutenant R Thapa, Flight lieutenant A Tanwar, Flight lieutenant S Mohanty & Flight lieutenant MK Garg, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OIKm4uTDM7— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
The Indian Air Force search teams managed to reach the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning after they failed to reach the site on Wednesday due to bad weather.
IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019
Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic #An32 crash - W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E) Rajesh Kumar.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019
These are 13 IAF men on board missing An-32 Tail No.K2752. Spare a thought for the 13 families spending sleepless nights in Jorhat, waiting for closure and clarity. pic.twitter.com/OIJ0jMVvCL— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 9, 2019
Air Force sources said on Wednesday that blockage of view due to clouds could have been the reason behind the crash of AN-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. Pictures of the crash site suggested that the aircraft was trying to climb over the mountain top but failed to do so. The AN-32 aircraft with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing on May 3 after getting airborne from Jorhat. The aircraft was headed towards Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.
