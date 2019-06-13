Twitter flooded with tribute for IAF air warriors as tragic news sinks in

Published: Jun 13, 2019, 16:46 IST | mid-day online desk

All 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh are dead, the IAF said after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain

Pic courtesy/Shiv Aroor

All 13 personnel on board the missing AN-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday. In an earlier update, the IAF said eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning.

The Indian Air Force search teams managed to reach the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning after they failed to reach the site on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Air Force sources said on Wednesday that blockage of view due to clouds could have been the reason behind the crash of AN-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. Pictures of the crash site suggested that the aircraft was trying to climb over the mountain top but failed to do so. The AN-32 aircraft with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing on May 3 after getting airborne from Jorhat. The aircraft was headed towards Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours. 

