Vivek Agnihotri's next film is titled The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Tashkent Files, which is still running has been a monumental success. It has completed 50 days and IIM-Ahmedabad has included the film in their curriculum as a case study
After The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri's next is titled The Kashmir Files that will be a probe on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
Talking about the same, Vivek said, "Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest ethnic cleansing, mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir - their home. Since the WW2 there hasn't been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world."
He further added, "This is India's holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, men were cut with wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India's most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such tragedy. My film is about that."
The film will be an honest investigation into one of the biggest human tragedies and will have an ensemble cast. The shoot will start in the next six months.
Talking about the research for the film, Vivek said, "We had been researching for the last one year and now we are planning to form a 'Project KP Commission' where we will record first hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators. This will be first of its kind effort in this issue anywhere in the world. I want a fair and unbiased investigation so that we can correct the prejudiced narrative."
