Watch video: Cameras on railway tracks alert about boulder fall near Lonavala, avert major mishap
A major accident was averted after the cameras and communication systems installed in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat mountain section alerted authorities of a landslide on the rail tracks at Monkey Hill near Lonavala
On June 13, 2019, a major accident was averted after the cameras and communication systems installed in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat section of the Central Railway alerted the authorities of a landslide that had occurred on the tracks at Monkey Hill near Lonavala. Despite preparations like trimming of rocks and mountain edges, the landslide occurred at around 8 pm on Thursday.
Watch the boulder fall on railway tracks here:
ALERT! Boulder collapse! A major accident was averted after cameras & communication systems installed in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat mountain section of @Central_Railway alerted the authorities of a landslide at Monkey Hill near Lonavala on the rail tracks tonight. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/j49VHqZZuY— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 13, 2019
"The cameras and communication system set in Ghat section proved it's utility when the boulder falling incidence on the line was captured and conveyed immediately thereby switching off overhead wires and stopping traffic well in time," a Central Railway spokesperson said.
Post the incidence, traffic was cleared and trains began to run once again at a restricted speed of 30kmph. A part of vertical rock (2.2m L * 1.6 H *2.3 W) came out probably due to contraction and expansion effects of intermittent rain and sunshine.
The Sahyadri Express CSMT Kolhapur train which was stopped due to the boulder incident left the site for its destination via midline after pulling back to the rear station. The stranded passengers of the train were served a bottle of water and biscuits packs on a complimentary basis at Lonavala Station.
