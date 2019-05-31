Woman takes bathroom selfie, people spot something very weird!

hatke

Online users were totally surprised as they noticed something in the background but could not identify what it was

Pic/ Paula Sophia Twitter

When a certain online user by the name of Paula Sophia Garcia Espino took to social media website Twitter to post one of her cheeky selfies in the bathroom, she must have thought that only her friends would see it.

Much to her surprise, Sophia went on to garner more attention than she had expected from the internet. And this was not even for poking out her tongue or her really 'short' shorts.

Sophia Garcia did not reveal much information about the photo as her caption only read, "Pretty little thing".

People were quite shocked as many took to Twitter to post comments on the photo that was shared almost a year back but has gone viral since.

Paula's original photo has been liked more than 13,000 times and there are a lot of replied from confused fans. She has replied to one of the messages with crying emojis but she hasn't said anything to clear up the confusion.

Here are some of the reactions of people on Twitter.

How u gotta reach for the toilet tissue pic.twitter.com/qq7dNIf1RL — Deuce The Beast ð  (@HtownBeast) May 27, 2018

Is this not supposed to be the hand towel rack, under the WC? Someone needs to be in court next week pic.twitter.com/dsznt9Zo7v — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) May 27, 2018

Going to get the toilet roll like... pic.twitter.com/LTDWttuHbA — ... (@TonyCroucher1) May 27, 2018

So you got a charger next to the toilet, bar under the bowl & the tp is on the other side of the room ð¤ — Chris (@Sweetsir93) May 27, 2018

