World Blood Donor Day: Twitterati urge people to 'Donate blood, save lives'
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, netizens took to the social networking site Twitter and requested people to go out and donate blood and, in the process, save lives. We gathered some reactions
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, celebrities and netizens took to the social networking site Twitter and appealed to people to come out and donate blood in the process, save lives. Netizens requested people to register themselves as a blood donor and help in order to raise awareness of the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care and services.
Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day in order to raise awareness about blood donation, since its inception in 2005. The World Blood Donor Day event is one of eight global public health campaigns led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and serves to "thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood."
Here's how netizens appealed to the citizens to donate blood and help in saving lives:
Have you done your good deed for the day? Today is #WorldBloodDonorDay! Donate some blood, you might just save a life â¤ï¸— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2019
#WorldBloodDonorDay— CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) June 14, 2019
Constable Koeshal Santra of @crpfindia volunteered to donate blood to Noora Kaul admitted in SKIMS for surgery.
-Sugna Jat undergoing treatment in KDA Hospital Mumbai for Liver cancer provided 2 Units O-ve Blood by @CRPFmadadgaar.#BloodMatters pic.twitter.com/zqxQDoVH1O
Give someone a gift of life, donate blood.#WorldBloodDonorDay— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 14, 2019
Before donating blood ð °ï¸ð ±ï¸ðð ¾ï¸, make sure you:— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2019
- Drink enough water ð§
- Get enough rest ð
- Avoid smoking ð and drinking alcohol ð»
- Avoid heavy physical activity ðâðâ
- Eat enough food rich in iron and protein ð³https://t.co/AJGYqjyvDw #WorldBloodDonorDay pic.twitter.com/G4U1LjCcmj
Today is #WorldBloodDonorDay â£— Franz Lamplmair (@Arnopoulos1) June 14, 2019
ð¦¸âï¸ð¦¸âï¸ There is that one thing that definitely makes us heroes: giving blood!
Blood transfusions save millions of lives each year, both in emergency and non-emergency situations. https://t.co/1y1PWcJNMP
On #WorldBloodDonorDay , I appeal everyone to do our bit by donating blood at least once a year, which will help save lives and reduce the gap!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 14, 2019
Let us pledge for it !
Also use powerful tool of social media.
Use @facebook feature on blood donation! #DonateBlood#SafeBloodForAll pic.twitter.com/diPLojNbDX
Nobel Laureate Karl Landsteiner discovered and classified ABO human blood groups, which made safe blood transfusions possible. His discovery continues to save countless lives every day.#WorldBloodDonorDay pic.twitter.com/BLKYGlZr0K— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) June 14, 2019
Blood donation saves lives ! On #WorldBloodDonorDay let's raise awareness for blood donation & ensure that the needy have timely & affordable access to safe and quality blood. Let’s all donate blood.— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2019
Be there for someone else !@MoHFW_INDIA @WHO @RedCrossIndia pic.twitter.com/9Wu38p8H1w
Your boi is on #49 blood donations. Next month I turn 31 and go on to #50 donations. @theSANBS #WorldBloodDonorDay #49NotOut pic.twitter.com/AcyOPZVCHh— Sechaba Mohapi (@sechabamo_hapi) June 12, 2019
#BloodDonation is beneficial for both the recipient as well as the donor. After donating blood, the body works to replenish the blood loss, which stimulates the production of new blood cells & helps in maintaining good health.#WorldBloodDonorDay @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/k1CtyYeGOB— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 14, 2019
Let us thank all #BloodDonors for their life saving gift on #WorldBloodDonorDay. It is also an occasion to raise awareness about the need for safe blood.#DonateBlood pic.twitter.com/xcIz13qFbC— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 14, 2019
Do you feel you do not have much to offer? You have the most precious resource – Blood, the ability to save life! #WorldBloodDonorDay pic.twitter.com/iyejiUl4H6— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 14, 2019
Your chance to make a donation far greater than wealth. Make your priceless contribution this #WorldBloodDonorDay pic.twitter.com/Xq4P6jxNjD— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 14, 2019
Every drop of blood is a gift of life. Donate blood , Save life! #WorldBloodDonorDay #SafeBloodForAll pic.twitter.com/1GixWX0H8H— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 14, 2019
This year's theme of "Safe Blood for all" strongly encourages people across the globe to become blood donors and donate blood regularly, in order to save many more lives.
