World Blood Donor Day: Twitterati urge people to 'Donate blood, save lives'

Published: Jun 14, 2019, 21:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, netizens took to the social networking site Twitter and requested people to go out and donate blood and, in the process, save lives. We gathered some reactions

Representational Picture

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, celebrities and netizens took to the social networking site Twitter and appealed to people to come out and donate blood in the process, save lives. Netizens requested people to register themselves as a blood donor and help in order to raise awareness of the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care and services.

Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day in order to raise awareness about blood donation, since its inception in 2005. The World Blood Donor Day event is one of eight global public health campaigns led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and serves to "thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood."

Here's how netizens appealed to the citizens to donate blood and help in saving lives:

This year's theme of "Safe Blood for all" strongly encourages people across the globe to become blood donors and donate blood regularly, in order to save many more lives.

