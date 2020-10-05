Zubin Choudhary: A Young Singer paved his way into the Magnificient Music Industry

Songs get stuck in our head like a symphony, never ending and as delightful as the first time you heard it. This aspect of music was something that attracted Zubin to set up his career as a singer in the Entertainment world.

He is a qualified Chartered Accountant also and an admirable student during his schooling. He was always keen on participating in various cultural activities and his tremendous interest and passion in cultural facets was a boosting factor which set up his foundation as an artist.

Zubin kick-started his career in the music Industry with his debut album – "Nazar". The album received immense admiration for his soothing voice and stunning looks. "I always knew that I had a passion in music, I just let time and destiny weave my future. I flowed along with it, worked hard and here I am." His next hit was- ‘Harley Wala Jatt’ which proved his mastery in singing and was appreciated for its mindblowing pitch and catchy beats.

Apart from being a YouTube Sensation, he is also a model and a Certified Fitness Trainer with keen interest in the field of fitness.

His journey in the music Industry has been quite exciting as he always liked to sing songs, hum to soulful music and pour out his heart in the songs that he sang but he is quite amused that he has travelled such a long journey in his career graph starting from a singer hailing from a small town to an artist working in the Music Industry.

