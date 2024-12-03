Ever since BTS' eldest member Jin got discharged from the military, he has achieved significant milestones in his career such as becoming a torchbearer at Paris Olympics, to a solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and more

BTS' Jin Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS member Jin’s life after military discharge: Torchbearer at Olympics, solo appearance on Fallon x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin celebrates his birthday on December 4. The eldest member of the septet comprising of Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, J-hope, and RM was discharged from his mandatory military service in June this year. Here’s everything the K-pop idol has done so far after returning to his normal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet and greet with 1000 fans on BTS’ debut anniversary

Jin hugged nearly 1000 fans during the meet and greet which took place as a part of the FESTA celebrations on BTS’ 11th debut anniversary in June. Jin had enlisted for military services in December 2022.

Torchbearer at Paris Olympics 2024

Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

Gucci site crash

Jin was announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. After the luxury brand revealed the K-pop idol as its global face, ARMY bombarded its website, causing it to crash. The system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily shut down.

Milan Fashion Week 2024

Jin looked dapper in a brown outfit for the Gucci showcase at the Milan Fashion Week. He said on Weverse, “I'm a superstar. I went to a Gucci show. You guys came and I became a superstar, so I went to the Gucci show as an ambassador. It was fun. A lot of fans, ARMY, came. I got emotional in the car. It's been a long time since I've been nervous.

Jin turned MC at his best friend’s wedding

Jin returned to his ‘worldwide handsome’ aura as he attended his best friend’s wedding. At this intimate affair, Jin donned the MC's hat and grabbed eyeballs with his endearing speech, all while wearing a stunning suit.

Solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jin marked his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop star performed his new song 'Running Wild' from the new album ‘Happy’. He said, "Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me simply because it is so important to me. I wanted to express happiness through music, so that’s why the title of my album is Happy.”