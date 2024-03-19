Breaking News
Divyanka Tripathi, Eijaz Khan's intriguing trailer of 'Adrishyam' unveiled
Divyanka Tripathi, Eijaz Khan's intriguing trailer of 'Adrishyam' unveiled

Updated on: 19 March,2024 05:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe! Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes..." the caption said

Divyanka Tripathi, Eijaz Khan's intriguing trailer of 'Adrishyam' unveiled

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Makers of the 'Adrishyam' featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan on Monday unveiled its intriguing trailer.


"Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe! Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes..." the caption said.

The show will take the audience on a journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy thriller genre.

Divyanka portrays the character of Inspector Parvati Sehgal. Eijaz Khan portrays the role of Ravi Verma.

Eijaz Khan expressed his excitement about his role. "Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work the people 24x7."

Adrishyam will stream from on the OTT platform from April 11. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

divyanka tripathi eijaz khan SonyLIV Web Series
