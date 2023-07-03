Kajol and Anil Kapoor collaborate after 24 years but it is not for a film

After 24 years of Kajol and Anil Kapoor of 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain,' the two actors have reunited, but not for a film, but to cross-promote their respective web shows on Disney+ Hotstar

Kajol and Anil Kapoor have collaborated after 24 years, but this time, not for a film but rather to cross-promote their respective web series on Disney+ Hotstar. The two stars featured in late Satish Kaushik's directorial Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain 24 years ago.

While Anil Kapoor plays the menacing villain Shelly Rungta in Sandeep Modi's Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster action thriller ‘The Night Manager’, Kajol will play a lawyer in Suparn Verma's legal drama ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, the Hindi remake of the popular American show ‘The Good Wife’. The series will be released on July 14, 2023.

In the video by Hotstar, Kajol is seen on the phone with former co-star Anil Kapoor. After exchanging greetings, Anil begins singing the title track of Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, much to Kajol's chagrin.

When Kajol informs Anil that she plays a lawyer in ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, Anil advises her to learn from him because he played a lawyer early in his career. Anil might be referring to his performance as a lawyer in Subhash Ghai's 1985 courtroom drama ‘Meri Jung’.

Anil and Kajol can be seen debating about whose show is better. While Kajol thinks her programme has a lot of drama and even a sex controversy, Anil counters that his villainous character has plenty of drama and even some sex appeal. He then adds, “Bobby ko bevakoof banane se koi villain nahi ban jata,” referring to Kajol's Award-winning performance as a villain in Rajiv Rai's 1997 thriller ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth’, in which she portrays Bobby Deol's girlfriend.

Kajol has the final say in her fight with Anil, claiming that the most heinous deed was releasing the first four episodes of ‘The Night Manager’ in March and then making fans wait for four months for the next three episodes, which were released last week, on June 29. The two then end the call and notify their respective teams that they would no longer be able to cross-promote their events.

Kajol and Anil Kapoor’s last collaboration ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’ was the story of a spoiled brat who agrees to a one-year marriage contract to appease his dying father. He later falls in love with the lady and after the end of the contract, and goes to great lengths to win her back.