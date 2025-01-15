Breaking News
Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir to make his web series debut by playing a computer geek cop

Updated on: 15 January,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR

Top

Prepping to play a tech-savvy cop in his father Rajkumar Hirani’s web series, son Vir has been both building muscle and brushing up on his computer skills

Rajkumar Hirani, Vir Hirani, and Arshad Warsi

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series is special for the filmmaker for more reasons than one. Apart from marking Hirani’s debut in the digital space, the crime-drama series will also serve as the launch pad for his son, Vir. A source from the creative team tells mid-day that the Disney+ Hotstar offering revolves around two cops who come to terms with their distinct working styles. “Initially, Arshad [Warsi] was to play the role of an old-fashioned cop who likes to solve crimes in his style, while Vikrant [Massey] was set to be seen as a young computer geek who uses technology to solve crimes. It chronicles what transpires when two diverse personalities are brought together to solve crimes. Now, some changes have come into effect. While the six-episode series was to be directed by Hirani’s assistant, Amir Satyaveer Singh, now, Pataal Lok director Avinash Arun has taken his place. Also, because Vikrant is busy with his other commitments, the makers have decided to cast Vir instead.” The 12th Fail (2023) actor has not stepped back from the project, but will now slip into the role of the antagonist.


The decision to cast Vir in the show, tentatively titled Pritam Pedro, did not require several rounds of discussions. He has assisted his father during the shoot of Sanju (2018), and has also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London. He has directed several short films, including The Obituary, and also debuted in a play called Letters From Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. “Vir had delivered a 35-minute monologue in it,” reveals the source, adding that the aspiring actor will be undergoing intense physical preparation for his role. “He is adhering to a rigorous diet and training schedule to play the part of a fit cop. He is also brushing up on his knowledge of computers. Since he has been involved in the scripting process, he knows each scene of the series like the back of his hand.”



