Looking for something interesting to read on a Sunday? Take a look at our top feature stories that offer you the best of everything from Ganeshotsav 2023 celebrations in Mumbai, food recipes to fashion trends

Mid-day editors have handpicked top feature stories to make up for your Sunday indulgence. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Culture to food: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top feature stories x 00:00

With Ganeshotsav 2023 approaching, we share how the festival is celebrated in Mumbai For fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts, we dissected several fashion trends In health, we shared some key benefits of sleeping naked

From beauty, fashion and health to culture, this week we ensured our readers got their perfect blend of stories. With Ganeshotsav 2023 just around the corner, we spoke at large about how the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai. Just like other Indian festivals, this festival too, is incomplete without a variety of salivating dishes, especially Lord Ganesha’s favourite modaks. You can try out some unique recipes we have shared this week if you are looking to prepare something special during the festival.

For fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts, we dissected several fashion trends and shared tips from celebrity artists to help you up your fashion game. In health, we shared some key benefits of sleeping naked for those who love to do so. Lastly, to celebrate World Paella Day 2023 and our mutual love for food, we also reached out to Indian chefs who shared with us innovative paella dishes.

Here is a complete list of our top feature stories from last week

Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade



Photo Courtesy: iStock

The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice

Read More

What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter?



Photo Courtesy: iStock

From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes to prep up Naivedya platter for Ganesh Chaturthi

Read More

Unlock your festival style: Fashion experts spill secrets to ace the look beyond the classic black T-shirt and jeans



Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

With the music festival season here, many of you may want to showcase the fashionista in you, and what better place to do it? From planning out your attire to accessorising and even adopting a skincare routine, experts tell you how to go about it

Read More

Mumbai's modak mania: Explore the fusion of tradition and innovation of Bappa’s favourite treat



Photo Courtesy: The Coco Butter

Midday explored the nooks and crannies of Mumbai, hunting for the finest modal medley of tradition and innovation

Read More



Sleeping naked is good for health? Expert lists down surprising benefits



Photo Courtesy: iStock

Be it improved sleep quality or increased sperm production, we bring to you surprising health benefits of sleeping naked

Read More

Houses of Mazgaon, Chawls of Girgaon, Matungawalla: How these Mumbaikars are archiving lesser-known aspects of Mumbai



Photo Courtesy: Matungawalla/Mihir Vaidya/Jaee Naik

Mumbai boasts of many beautiful neighbourhoods. However, as some of them come to the light, others are left basking in the past glory. Some Mumbaikars are taking it upon themselves to archive and create an online repository for the future, and even propose a new model

Read More

How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada



Photo Courtesy: File Pic

Lalbaughcha Raja procession travels through Muslim-dominant locations of South Bombay – Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada, Do Taki to conclude the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty

Read More

Ganeshotsav 2023: Quick and easy sweet delights that are a must-try this festive season



Photo Courtesy: Six Senses Vana

This Ganesh Chaturthi, do not limit yourself to just eating modaks. Move beyond and explore other traditional dishes in their classic form or with some slight innovations

Read More

Weaving fashion into love: How couples can sport coordinated outfits



Photo Courtesy: iStock

Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity couples, including the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, often showcase their style with coordinated outfits that inspire us to do the same. To enhance your fashion quotient as a couple and inject some excitement into your relationship, we're here to offer styling tips

Read More

World Paella Day 2023: How Mumbai restaurants are innovating with the Spanish dish



Photo Courtesy: Thea

As the world celebrates the delicious Spanish dish of paella, Indian chefs find similarities closer home in Mumbai and Goa, and say one can innovate with it with familiar ingredients and flavours

Read More

Ganpati Glamour: How grander idols have become symbols of status



Photo Courtesy: File Pic

Girgaum murtikars are witnessing a surge in demand for diamond studs, elaborate draping, sheen fabrics and intricate backdrops for Ganpati idols. Idol makers decode the trend and reveal why there is a growing emphasis on visual impact

Read More

Why some people are obsessed with wearing black clothes



Photo Courtesy: iStock

It's easy, classy and always in vogue. For many, wearing black clothes is an obsession they can’t seem to get over. We asked them why and here is what they had to say

Read More