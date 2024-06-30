Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2024 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

That’s not all because they will also be cranking up the vibes with live music curated by Gaurav Sharma, transforming the brunch into an unforgettable rock 'n' roll show

Diners can enjoy the 'The King of Brunches' at TAB in Lower Parel. Photo Courtesy: TAB

If you love getting up late on a Sunday and going for a brunch in Mumbai, then there are quite a few places to do that, especially during this monsoon that you can enjoy a delicious meal with your friends and family.

You can put on your blue suede shoes and get ready to rock 'n' roll because TAB is hosting 'The King of Brunches', their Sunday brunch experience on this side of Graceland, known to be Elvis Presley's home. 


They are turning up the heat and bringing you a brunch fit for royalty, inspired by none other than the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley, as they celebrate the legend.


Diners can imagine a Sunday where the rhythm of rock 'n' roll fills the air and the flavours of classic American cuisine dance on your palate. 


At the brunch, diners can start your feast with four starters that will make them want to swivel those hips, including a slider that’s as smooth as Elvis’ croon. 

Warm up with two soups that’ll make your heart sing, and freshen up with two salads that are crisp and refreshing. 

The main event features two pastas and two pizzas that will have you all shaken up, and then end on a high note with two desserts that are sweeter than a Southern serenade. 

The brunch is for Rs 1,599 for food per person and Rs 1,999 with food and premium beer.

That’s not all because they will also be cranking up the vibes with live music curated by Gaurav Sharma, transforming the brunch into an unforgettable rock 'n' roll show. Diners can picture themselves basking in the golden glow of classic tunes while indulging in a feast fit for a king. It aims to make people feel like they have been transported back to the golden era of Elvis, with every bite and beat creating an experience that’s simply unforgettable.

Where: TAB, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel
When: July 7 onwards (Every Sunday)
Price: Rs 1,599 for food or Rs 1,999 for food and premium beer per person.
For reservations, contact: 9833224576

