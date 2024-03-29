Breaking News
Easter 2024: Here’s why Mumbaikars continue to take the deep-rooted Easter egg tradition seriously

Updated on: 29 March,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

As members of the Catholic community get ready to celebrate Easter this Sunday, many will look forward to eating delicious Easter eggs. Mumbaikars who love making the sweet marzipan treats, dive into the tradition of making the eggs with their mothers and aunties, and how they are continuing it with different designs and variations today

The essence of the Easter egg is in making it with marzipan with cashew

Growing up in Chembur, Lourdes Kanthirao remembers how she used to get the opportunity to gorge on Easter eggs every Easter Sunday when her aunty used to make them and get it for her family. She shares, “My grandmother used to make hand-breads and sweetsazxzxxzxZ. So, her children learned from her. My mother used to make the savoury dishes, but my aunty, who used to live in the vicinity, used to make the sweets for Christmas and Easter, and making Easter eggs was one of them.” As Kanthirao got older, she and her cousins would sit around the table and join her aunty to make Easter eggs for the day. “We used to start working on them by Maundy Thursday and they would be ready by Sunday. If we had to start any earlier, they would be all over by the time it was Easter,” she laughs. 

