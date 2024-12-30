Are you finding eggs expensive? Mumbai chefs share alternative easy recipes for classic dishes

With egg prices on the rise this festive season, Mumbai bakers are definitely finding it tough, but chefs believe there is a lot that you can use as alternatives at home for savoury dishes and share easy recipes to experiment any time the prices rise again

Since eggs are expensive, the alternative is firm tofu to make Scrambled Tofu instead of Scrambled Eggs. Photo Courtesy: ITC Grand Central Mumbai

The prices of eggs are oscillating between Rs 80 and Rs 100 in Mumbai during this festive season. Earlier this December, Mumbai bakers revealed how the rise in prices affect their pricing for Christmas sweets, and that can play spoilsport for many people. However, Mumbai chefs say you can do more when it comes to savoury delights at home by using alternatives for eggs to make classic dishes.

The best part about these recipes is that you don't need eggs to be expensive to experiment with them as they can be made any time during the year. While one is a recipe for scrambled tofu instead of the favourite scrambled eggs or eggs bhurji as it is more popularly known, the other is one for creamy fettuccine pasta, that can make its way to the table for a cosy festive meal.

Scrambled Tofu

A take on the classic scrambled eggs, chef Anshul Dhyani, executive Chef, ITC Grand Central in Mumbai's Parel neighbourhood says you can easily make Scrambled Tofu instead. "Since eggs are expensive, the alternative is firm tofu, coloured with turmeric, and flavoured with black salt."

Ingredients:

Firm tofu, crumbled 200 gm

Turmeric 1/2 tsp

Black salt: 1/4 tsp

Pepper: 1/4 tsp

Olive oil: 1 tbsp

Chopped Veggies: Onion, bell peppers, tomatoes

Method:

1. Sauté vegetables in hot oil until they are tender.

2. Add the black salt, pepper, turmeric, and crumbled tofu.

3. Cook, stirring periodically, for 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Serve as a wrap stuffing or on toast.

Creamy Fettuccine Carbonara

You can not only give a twist to Scrambled Eggs but also pasta, according to chef Sagar, head chef (Chef de Cuisine) at Bellona Hospitality, to make Creamy Fettuccine Carbonara. He explains, "As chefs, we always seek ways to make our dishes inclusive and adaptable, without compromising on flavour or texture. With egg alternatives like aquafaba, flax seeds, or silken tofu, classic recipes such as cakes, omelets, or even mayonnaise can be reinvented to cater to dietary preferences. These ingredients offer surprising versatility, allowing us to create plant-based versions of traditional favorites that are just as satisfying and delicious." In this dish, the Mumbai-based chef says sweet potato gives the flavour of egg yolk which helps the dish to be more creamy and spongy.

Ingredients:

Olive Oil

Garlic

Salt

Crushed pepper

Fresh cream

Asparagus

Artichoke

Fettucine

Unsalted butter

Fresh parsley

Finely grated parmesan

Sweet potato puree (egg yolk alternative)

Hand-pressed Creamy Fettucine Carbonara

Method:

Step 1: Cook the Pasta

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Add fettuccine and cook until al dente (firm yet tender).

3. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain and set the pasta aside.

Step 2: Prepare the Vegetables

1. Trim the asparagus and cut into bite-sized pieces.

2. Chop the artichoke hearts into small pieces.

Step 3: Sauté the vegetables

1. Heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add minced garlic and sauté until aromatic (about 1 minute).

3. Toss in the asparagus and artichoke and cook until tender (5–7 minutes).

4. Season with salt and crushed pepper. Set aside.

Step 4: Prepare the creamy sauce

1. In the same skillet, melt the remaining unsalted butter over low heat.

2. Stir in fresh cream and whisk in the Sweet Potato Puree quickly to create a smooth mixture.

3. Gradually add the reserved pasta water, stirring until the sauce thickens slightly.

4. Mix in finely grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and crushed pepper to taste

Step 5: Combine pasta and sauce

1. Add the cooked fettuccine to the skillet and toss to coat in the creamy sauce.

2. Stir in the sautéed asparagus and artichoke until well combined.

Step 6: Garnish and serve

1. Sprinkle freshly chopped parsley and additional grated Parmesan cheese over the pasta.

2. Serve hot and enjoy your creamy fettuccine masterpiece.