Gazpacho to Smoke Salmon Rolls: Add cucumber to make unique dishes by following these recipes this summer

The summer brings with it a variety of ingredients that often take centrestage over others like the humble cucumber. If you have always believed that one can’t do much with it, then Indian chefs tell you to think again as they share unique recipes to not only include them in soups and salads but also kimchi and rolls too

Indian chefs say you can use the cucumber to not only make soups and salads but also kimchi and rolls. Photo Courtesy: Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa

Key Highlights Share:





Among many summer ingredients, cucumbers are probably the most underrated With the summer here, it is also the best time to make unique dishes with cucumbers Besides adding cucumber to a salad, it can also be added to soups, kimchi with mango

Even as cucumbers are being used by us on daily basis in our salads, sandwiches, burgers and other kinds of dishes, the vegetable may be one of the most underrated ingredients in the kitchen. They can not only be enjoyed plain but also add value to a dish with their crunch and refreshing taste that is very much needed during summers. Cucumbers boast of being made up of 96 per cent water, thus making it the food with the highest water content.