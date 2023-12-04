Indulge in delectable winter special dishes at this South Mumbai restaurant

From Kasundi Broccoli to Murgh Cheese Kebab, this restaurant nestled in South Mumbai is all set to serve patrons an array of delectable winter special dishes

In photo: Aachari Paneer Tikka(Left)/Murgh Cheese Kebab (Right)

December is the most celebrated time of the year. As the winter season sets in, we crave some salivating meals almost every day of the season. While vada pavs and steaming hot pakoras are classic winter foods, one can also relish delectable meals once in a while with friends and family.

As the temperatures drop and the festive spirit envelops the city, Golden Chimney Restaurant and Bar welcome the winter season with an exquisite array of tantalising dishes. Nestled in South Mumbai, this culinary spot is poised to elevate your winter dining experience.

Renowned for its diverse culinary repertoire spanning Indian, Tandoor, Chinese, and Coastal seafood delicacies, Golden Chimney Restaurant and Bar is a good dining destination choice for foodies. The restaurant's sophisticated ambience and inviting decor set the stage for a memorable dining affair, complemented by their signature craft cocktails.



Highlights for the winter season from the menu include vegetarian tandoor delicacies such as Kasundi Broccoli (chef's special and spicy), and Broccoli florets marinated in cream, cheese, and mustard, grilled to perfection in the Tandoor. Bharwan Tandoori Aloo (chef's special and spicy), Potato casings filled with a flavourful mixture of mashed potatoes, nuts, and spices, expertly grilled. Stuffed Malai Mushroom (chef's special): Mushrooms stuffed with a luxurious blend of cream, cheese, and mild spices, cooked in the tandoor. Aachari Paneer Tikka, cubes of cottage cheese marinated in pickled spices and a special tandoori masala.



Bestsellers in non-veg tandoor assortments include Murgh Cheese Kebab (chef's special), Chicken Kebab filled with cheese and a medley of spices, grilled to perfection, Murgh Malai Tikka, chicken marinated in a sweetened yoghurt base, cream, and cheese, tantalisingly grilled. Prawn Paprika Tikka (chef's special), prawns marinated in a blend of schezwan, oyster sauce, chilli flakes, and in-house red chilli masala, cooked flawlessly in tandoor; and more.



Whether it's an intimate family lunch, a late-night rendezvous with friends, or a full-day bar experience, Golden Chimney Restaurant and Bar seeks to offer an immersive atmosphere to savour the essence of this season.

If you are planning to relish a good meal and hunting for restaurant options, you can consider visiting Golden Chimney Restaurant and Bar for their winter special menu.