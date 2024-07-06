Juices, smoothies, mocktails – kiwi can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations
Kiwi is a versatile fruit with many nutritional benefits. Rich in Vitamin C, it is a powerful antioxidant and its sweet, tangy flavour is a treat to the taste buds. Not sure how to enjoy a kiwi besides eating it raw? Juices, smoothies, mocktails – the fruit can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations. Chef Neha Deepak shares four recipes to make the most of the exotic fruit.
1. Kiwi Fizz
Ingredients
- 2 sliced Chilean kiwi
- 2 tbsp honey (you can add any sweetener of your choice)
- Some mint leaves
- 700 ml water
- 1/4 cup ginger bug
Directions
- Use a muslin cloth to strain the juice. It should be as clear as possible.
- Once you bottle this, ferment it for 2 days at room temperature and then refrigerate it.
- Serve it chilled with some sliced kiwi.
2. Kiwi Mocktail
Ingredients
- Kiwifruit
- Ice and lemon/lime soda
- To garnish: Fresh mint, lemon and kiwi slice
Directions
- In the bottom of a glass, crush one fourth of a kiwi.
- Top with ice and lemon/lime soda.
- Serve with fresh mint and a slice of lemon and kiwi.
3. Kiwifruit And Lemon Slushies
Ingredients
- 7 Chilean kiwifruits
- Half cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups water
- Light agave syrup to taste
- Crushed ice
- 1 lemon cut into thin half rounds
Directions
- Peel the kiwifruits. Place 4 peeled kiwifruits into the blender and reserve 3 remaining fruits for garnish.
- Add lemon juice, water and 1/3 cup agave syrup to the blender. Pulse to combine. Taste and add additional agave as desired.
- Slice the remaining kiwifruit into thin half-rounds.
- Fill 4 glasses with crushed ice, sliced kiwifruit and lemon slices. Pour kiwi-lemon puree over the top.
4. Green Kiwi Smoothie
Ingredients
- 4 peeled kiwis
- 1 banana
- 1 cup spinach
- ½ cup milk (of your choice)
Directions
Blend to creamy consistency and enjoy!
