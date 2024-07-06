Breaking News
Kiwi Mocktail to Kiwi Smoothie: Four kiwi recipes to make the best of the exotic fruit

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Juices, smoothies, mocktails – kiwi can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations

Kiwi Mocktail to Kiwi Smoothie: Four kiwi recipes to make the best of the exotic fruit

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Kiwi is a versatile fruit with many nutritional benefits. Rich in Vitamin C, it is a powerful antioxidant and its sweet, tangy flavour is a treat to the taste buds. Not sure how to enjoy a kiwi besides eating it raw? Juices, smoothies, mocktails – the fruit can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations. Chef Neha Deepak shares four recipes to make the most of the exotic fruit.


1. Kiwi Fizz 


Ingredients


  • 2 sliced Chilean kiwi
  • 2 tbsp honey (you can add any sweetener of your choice)
  • Some mint leaves
  • 700 ml water
  • 1/4 cup ginger bug

Directions

  • Use a muslin cloth to strain the juice. It should be as clear as possible.
  • Once you bottle this, ferment it for 2 days at room temperature and then refrigerate it.
  • Serve it chilled with some sliced kiwi.

 

2. Kiwi Mocktail

 Kiwi Mocktail

Ingredients

  • Kiwifruit
  • Ice and lemon/lime soda
  • To garnish: Fresh mint, lemon and kiwi slice

Directions

  • In the bottom of a glass, crush one fourth of a kiwi.
  • Top with ice and lemon/lime soda.
  • Serve with fresh mint and a slice of lemon and kiwi.

3. Kiwifruit And Lemon Slushies

Kiwi and Lemon Slushy

Ingredients

  • 7 Chilean kiwifruits
  • Half cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cups water
  • Light agave syrup to taste
  • Crushed ice
  • 1 lemon cut into thin half rounds

Directions

  • Peel the kiwifruits. Place 4 peeled kiwifruits into the blender and reserve 3 remaining fruits for garnish.
  • Add lemon juice, water and 1/3 cup agave syrup to the blender. Pulse to combine. Taste and add additional agave as desired.
  • Slice the remaining kiwifruit into thin half-rounds.
  • Fill 4 glasses with crushed ice, sliced kiwifruit and lemon slices. Pour kiwi-lemon puree over the top.

 

4. Green Kiwi Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 4 peeled kiwis
  • 1 banana
  • 1 cup spinach
  • ½ cup milk (of your choice)

Directions

Blend to creamy consistency and enjoy!

