Juices, smoothies, mocktails – kiwi can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations

Kiwi is a versatile fruit with many nutritional benefits. Rich in Vitamin C, it is a powerful antioxidant and its sweet, tangy flavour is a treat to the taste buds. Not sure how to enjoy a kiwi besides eating it raw? Juices, smoothies, mocktails – the fruit can be used for several interesting and flavourful creations. Chef Neha Deepak shares four recipes to make the most of the exotic fruit.

1. Kiwi Fizz

Ingredients

2 sliced Chilean kiwi

2 tbsp honey (you can add any sweetener of your choice)

Some mint leaves

700 ml water

1/4 cup ginger bug

Directions

Use a muslin cloth to strain the juice. It should be as clear as possible.

Once you bottle this, ferment it for 2 days at room temperature and then refrigerate it.

Serve it chilled with some sliced kiwi.

2. Kiwi Mocktail

Ingredients

Kiwifruit

Ice and lemon/lime soda

To garnish: Fresh mint, lemon and kiwi slice

Directions

In the bottom of a glass, crush one fourth of a kiwi.

Top with ice and lemon/lime soda.

Serve with fresh mint and a slice of lemon and kiwi.

3. Kiwifruit And Lemon Slushies

Ingredients

7 Chilean kiwifruits

Half cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 cups water

Light agave syrup to taste

Crushed ice

1 lemon cut into thin half rounds

Directions

Peel the kiwifruits. Place 4 peeled kiwifruits into the blender and reserve 3 remaining fruits for garnish.

Add lemon juice, water and 1/3 cup agave syrup to the blender. Pulse to combine. Taste and add additional agave as desired.

Slice the remaining kiwifruit into thin half-rounds.

Fill 4 glasses with crushed ice, sliced kiwifruit and lemon slices. Pour kiwi-lemon puree over the top.

4. Green Kiwi Smoothie

Ingredients

4 peeled kiwis

1 banana

1 cup spinach

½ cup milk (of your choice)

Directions

Blend to creamy consistency and enjoy!

