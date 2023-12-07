Breaking News
Pear with me Love eating the winter fruit Follow these 5 recipes to make unique dishes out of them

Pear with me: Love eating the winter fruit? Follow these 5 recipes to make unique dishes out of them

Updated on: 07 December,2023 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Indian chefs say a lot can be done with pears if you're open to experimenting with the fruit available during winter. With the festive season here, the time is ripe to enter the kitchen. So, what are you making this Christmas and New Year?

Representational images. Pic/iStock


If you love eating seasonal fruits, then the winter has many different types of fruits in abundance. They are not only colourful but also very versatile and can be used in many different kinds of dishes that will change the way you look at them. While strawberries and oranges are popularly eaten during this time of the year, the uniqueness of pears makes it hard to ignore. When eaten fresh, they are juicy and make for delicious treats that are in season. 
  
Interestingly, the winter season coincides with the festive season as Christmas and New Year are around the corner. It gives you all the more reason to experiment with the ripe, green-coloured fruit that deserves more than just being eaten raw. More popularly, pears are either poached or stewed when added to either sweet or savoury dishes, but Indian chefs say there is a lot more that you can do with them. 
  
With the fruit in season, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs to share their favourite recipes that they have experimented on while working with the fruit. They not only poach the pears with wine but also use spiced butter to bring out their flavours. They completely transform the fruit into innovative dishes that will change the way you look at the fruit during this season not only by making sweet but also savoury dishes. 

