Pizza party: Tips and tricks to make the best pizza at home

Restaurants aren’t the only ones making pizza anymore. The trend of making the Italian speciality at home has been simmering in the city and the Covid-19 pandemic led Mumbaikars to make their own pizzas because they didn’t have access to it. Two years on, they are happily doing it at home but would love to get it right, with the help of a few tips

The Covid-19 pandemic has led many people to try making pizzas at home because they didn't have access to their favourite variety due to the lockdown in the city. Photo Courtesy: Teresa Rodrigues

When Melroy D’mello returned from New York City in 2019 with his son, Kabir after a short trip, the Mulund resident realised his son had fallen in love with the New York-style pizza. Soon after, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt and that meant Kabir couldn’t enjoy his favourite pizza, one that his father wanted to get for him but couldn’t because of the lockdown. “While getting that kind of pizza may be possible in town and Bandra, we couldn’t find what we wanted in our side of town in Mulund,” he shares. That is when D’mello decided to do his own research about making it at home, and found that it wasn’t too difficult.

