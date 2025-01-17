The unique fusion ice creams that pair the comfort of traditional Indian mithais with the creamy goodness of ice cream to create a burst of flavours this season

Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream is a love letter to India’s most-loved sweets, bringing the classic flavours of rabdi and jalebi. Photo Courtesy: Baskin and Robbins

Popular ice cream brand Baskin Robbins has launched a winter menu with unique fusion ice creams that pair the comfort of traditional Indian mithais with the creamy goodness of ice cream. Think of it as your favorite desserts reinvented with a modern, delicious twist.

Warm, decadent, and bursting with flavour -- these treats are for those who love enjoying ice creams even during the winter season.

Carrot Halwa Sundae

What’s better than cosying up with Gajar ka Halwa on a chilly winter evening? Adding a scoop of the ice cream to it. The Carrot Halwa Sundae aims to be the ultimate comfort dessert—rich and packed with the warmth of carrot halwa topped with creamy ice cream. It’s more than just dessert; it’s a hug in a bowl.

Starting at Rs 210 plus taxes

Sizzling Brownie Sundae

Cold winter nights call for something warm and indulgent and the Sizzling Brownie Sundae is made for just that. A freshly baked, gooey brownie meets your favourite Mississippi Mud or Vanilla ice cream flavour to create the perfect hot-and-cold combination. One bite, and you’ll feel the warmth in your heart and the chill on your taste buds.

Starting at Rs 210 plus taxes

Rabdi Jalebi Ice cream

No winter gathering is complete without this warm showstopper. The Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream is a love letter to India’s most-loved sweets, bringing the classic flavours of rabdi and jalebi into the creamy, dreamy world of ice creams. Whether you’re sharing it at a party or treating yourself, it’s tradition like you’ve never tasted before.

Starting at Rs 99 plus taxes