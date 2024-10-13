Breaking News
Love trying new desserts? Here are some must-eat finds across Mumbai

Updated on: 14 October,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa , Anisha Shrivastava | theguide@mid-day.com anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

We decided to join in the indulgence along with the US that celebrates National Dessert Day today, with our quirky and innovative list of must-eat finds from across the city and suburbs

File pics

Sparks on your plate


Light up your festivities with a firecracker-themed gateau. Inspired by anar, sutli, ladi and bombs, these desserts fuse French techniques with Indian flavours like chocolate ganache, rose, cardamom, and kalakand. Pop rocks add a playful, crackling twist, recreating the festive fizz in every bite.
LOG ON TO @theartlab_patisserieandbakery 
CALL 9321005226 
COST Rs 1,299 for two


Spin on sandesh 


Spin on sandesh 

This home chef has reimagined the classic sandesh as innovative creations like rose falooda. Choose from sandesh tarts, chikki, and floral cakes (below) in flavours like orange biscoff, nutella, rose, and kesar pista.
LOG ON TO @mithaasbyjagrutiparekh 
CALL ‪9619615254 
COST Rs 275 

Lychee lovers assemble 

Lychee lovers assemble 

This bite-sized treat is stuffed with a mix of dried lychees and cashews, offering a delightful combination of textures. It’s topped with khus khus seeds that add a subtle crunch.
TIME 8 am to 12 am  
AT Bharat Foods, near Reliance Digital Mall, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West.  
LOG ON TO @bharatfoods.co
CALL 8779107791 
COST Rs 40

Savour the layers 

Savour the layers 

Indulge in this strawberry kaju katli that is prepared with layers of sweet strawberry jam between rich, nutty kaju katli.
TIME 8.30 am to 10.30 pm
AT Prashant Corner, Shop 17 and 18 Gagangiri Society, Panch Pakhadi, Thane West.  
CALL 7045930170 
COST Rs 400 (for 250 gm)

Sarees and sweet treats

Sarees and sweet treats

Here’s an East Indian dessert (below) that combines tradition with artistry. A sweet ghavna pancake made from broken wheat, cardamom, and freshly grated coconut is adorned with edible sugar lace resembling a draped saree. Paired with a chocolate pani puri filled with a goracha mix of sweet potato, sabudana, cardamom, and coconut juice, it offers a flavourful fusion experience. The desserts are available by pre order only.
LOG ON TO @perierasachin1 
CALL 9867100798 
COST Rs 150

Cheesecake with a twist

Cheesecake with a twist

This baked jalebi cheesecake blends the textures of a crumbly cheesecake with the sweetness of golden jalebi. A sugar-soaked jalebi is placed on a creamy cheesecake, topped with syrup.
TIME 12 pm to 12 am 
AT Gallops, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.  
LOG ON TO @gallopsmumbai 
CALL 9324326169 
COST Rs 495 

Shrikhand-filled wonder

Shrikhand-filled wonder

Try the fluffy donut filled with saffron-infused shrikhand that comes topped with a hint of cardamom and garnished with slivers of pistachio for an indulgent finish.
AT English Vinglish, Juhu Supreme Shopping Center, Cross Road Number 9, Juhu Scheme, Juhu.  
LOG ON TO @evdesserts 
CALL 26712600 
COST Rs 100

indian food mumbai food Food and drink mumbai guide mumbai

