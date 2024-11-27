Thanksgiving isn’t celebrated in India but why not indulge in festive fare? Check out our list of specials, or try recreating our take on Ross Geller’s iconic Thanksgiving leftover sandwich from the hit TV show Friends

Sky-high feasts

Enjoy the festive dinner overlooking the city’s skyline and feast on a variety of veg and non-veg featuring roasted turkey with all the classic trimmings and indulgent showstoppers like pork belly, mac and cheese. To sweeten the deal one can take their pick from apple, pumpkin, or gooey chocolate chip cookie pie.

Time 7 pm to 1 am; November 28 to December 1

AT Bastian- At the Top, Kohinoor Square, Dadar West; Bastian Kamal Building, B 1, New Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 250333555

Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

Indulge in a festive feast

Choose from a hearty set menu or an à la carte menu. The festive menu includes comforting holiday staples such as a traditional roasted turkey, and pumpkin pie. For those craving variety, the menu also features fan favourites such as porcini risotto and gambas spiced prawns.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm; 6.30 pm to 12 am

AT The Clearing Calicut Road, Ballard Estate.

Call 9137517707

Cost Rs 16,000 (half a turkey for six people); Rs 26,000 (full turkey)

Roast, ravioli and more

Savour a two-day dinner feast that fits all cravings. Dive into Americano flair like autumn harvest pizza, lobster and prawn ravioli and three types of pies. The turchetta, which is turkey treated like porchetta includes braised dark meat served with garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and turkey gravy.

Time 7 am to 1 am; November 28-29

AT Americano 121/123 Radha Bhavan, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 9321104682

Cost Revealed on request

Savour the season in style

The highlight of this buffet buffer is the carving station that includes roasted sage butter turkey with cornbread stuffing, beans almondine, roasted parsnips, and cranberry sauce, alongside honey-glazed pork belly. End on a sweet note with festive desserts like pumpkin pie with whipped cream, pear verrines, pumpkin spice cake, cranberry apple crisp and seasonal delights.

Time 7 pm onwards

AT JW Cafe, Inside Marriott Mumbai Sahar; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Area, Vile Parle East.

Call 7710009250

Cost Rs 2,900 plus taxes (adults); Rs 1,450 (kids)

Sweeten the season

This quaint bakery is kicking off a celebration that blends Thanksgiving and Christmas cheer, with their signature pumpkin and pecan pies.

Time 7.30 am to 11 pm

AT Mavs Bakery, Shop 2, Firdous Apartments, Waroda Road, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call 9819873959.

Cost Rs 1,200

Remember Ross’ sandwich?

Not in the mood for a full Thanksgiving feast like Chandler Bing from the hit sitcom Friends? Dive into a sandwich inspired by Ross Geller’s Thanksgiving leftover sandwich. The sandwich is completed with the iconic ‘moist maker’ in the middle. Enjoy our take on it (above) in your own home.

Meat lover’s sandwich

Ingredients

For the sandwich

>> 3 slices of bread

>> 1 chicken breast

>> 2 eggs (fried)

>> 2 slices of ham

>> 3 to 4 crispy bacon strips

>> 1 tablespoon maple syrup

>> 6 to 8 Arugula leaves (optional)

For the gravy

>> 2 tablespoon butter

>> 2 tablespoon refined flour

>> 1 teaspoon fresh thyme (chopped)

>> 1.5 cup chicken stock/broth

>> A pinch of salt

>> Ground black pepper

For the spicy mayonnaise

>> 150 gm mayonnaise

>> 3 tablespoon spicy hot sauce

>> 1.5 tablespoon tomato ketchup

Method

Marinate the chicken with oil, salt, black pepper, and thyme. In a pan over medium heat, melt butter and sear the chicken breast on both sides until cooked through. Slice or shred the chicken breast and set aside. In a saucepan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour and cook until golden. Whisk in the chicken pan drippings, in the saucepan and then add the chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until it slightly thickens. Add thyme, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, adding more stock if the gravy thickens too much. Let it cool.

In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, spicy hot sauce, and ketchup. Spread mayo on one side of each slice of bread. Dip one slice of bread into the chicken broth gravy. Build the sandwich by placing cheese on the spicy mayo-spread slice, followed by sliced chicken, egg, and a gravy-soaked slice of bread to act as the moist maker from the iconic Friends’ sandwich. Layer on the ham, crispy bacon strips mixed with maple syrup, arugula leaves, and the mayo-spread slice of bread. Grill the sandwich, cut it in half, and serve with a side of potato wedges or French fries.

Recipe courtesy: Karan Kanodia, Smoke House Deli