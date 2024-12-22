If you’ve woken up to the reality that you haven’t stacked up your pantry with Christmas goodies, we’ve come to the rescue with this handy guide of reliable haunts to hop across to

Representation pic

Listen to this article The last-minute Christmas fix x 00:00

Sweet creations

ADVERTISEMENT

A Christmas sweets hamper

Traditionally known for their signature plum cakes, this landmark bakery also stocks kulkuls, marzipan and coconut-based sweets and cakes for all your Christmas cravings.

AT Vienna Bakery, Vakola Pipeline, Santacruz East.

CALL 9820601681

Bandra’s favourite

Plum cake from Candies

This trusted haunt has on sale everything from marzipan glazed plum cakes to date and walnut cakes and other sweet delicacies.

AT Candies, Pali Hill, next to Learners Academy School, Bandra West.

CALL 8591149713

Everything and more

The 50-plus-year-old store is a favourite among residents of not just Mulund but also the neighbouring eastern suburbs of Thane, Bhandup, Vikhroli and even, Chembur and Navi Mumbai. Pick from traditional sweets like neuries to baath and rose cookies made by home chefs from this suburb, and all the way from Goa. Their humongous variety of plum cakes, including eggless versions, is worth a dekko.

AT Vaibhav, MG Road, Mulund West.

CALL 9594081810

Christmas fare

This iconic bakery has a wide range of Christmas bakes, from plum cakes and date and walnut cakes in eggless and egg variations.

AT City Bakery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL 8879159569

Creamy indulgences

From decadent milk cream and marzipan to Christmas-special chocolates and coconut-based sweets, A1 Bakery’s list of Christmas goodies is sure to relieve you from last minute panic.

AT A1 Bakery, Villa Sushma, Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

CALL 7304526211

Also check out

Gaylord, Churchgate

CALL 8657280340

American Express Bakery, Byculla and Bandra

CALL 9136769260

Celejor, Colaba

CALL 2222872733

Theobroma, multiple outlets

CALL 8182881881