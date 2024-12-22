Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > The last minute Christmas fix

The last-minute Christmas fix

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

If you’ve woken up to the reality that you haven’t stacked up your pantry with Christmas goodies, we’ve come to the rescue with this handy guide of reliable haunts to hop across to

The last-minute Christmas fix

Representation pic

Listen to this article
The last-minute Christmas fix
x
00:00

Sweet creations


A Christmas sweets hamperA Christmas sweets hamper


Traditionally known for their signature plum cakes, this landmark bakery also stocks kulkuls, marzipan and coconut-based sweets and cakes for all your Christmas cravings.
AT Vienna Bakery, Vakola Pipeline, Santacruz East. 
CALL 9820601681


Bandra’s favourite

Plum cake from CandiesPlum cake from Candies

This trusted haunt has on sale everything from marzipan glazed plum cakes to date and walnut cakes and other sweet delicacies.
AT Candies, Pali Hill, next to Learners Academy School, Bandra West.
CALL 8591149713

Everything and more

The 50-plus-year-old store is a favourite among residents of not just Mulund but also the neighbouring eastern suburbs of Thane, Bhandup, Vikhroli and even, Chembur and Navi Mumbai. Pick from traditional sweets like neuries to baath and rose cookies made by home chefs from this suburb, and all the way from Goa. Their humongous variety of plum cakes, including eggless versions, is worth a dekko.
AT Vaibhav, MG Road, Mulund West. 
CALL 9594081810

Christmas fare

Christmas fare

This iconic bakery has a wide range of Christmas bakes, from plum cakes and date and walnut cakes in eggless and egg variations.
AT City Bakery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli. 
CALL 8879159569

Creamy indulgences

From decadent milk cream and marzipan to Christmas-special chocolates and coconut-based sweets, A1 Bakery’s list of Christmas goodies is sure to relieve you from last minute panic.
AT A1 Bakery, Villa Sushma, Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.
CALL 7304526211

Also check out

Gaylord, Churchgate
CALL 8657280340

American Express Bakery, Byculla and Bandra
CALL 9136769260

Celejor, Colaba
CALL 2222872733

Theobroma, multiple outlets
CALL 8182881881 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Christmas 2024 christmas Food mumbai food mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK