A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Aarey Colony in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai, a police officer said on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the officer stated that the incident took place on Sunday night.

"The victim has been identified as Sahil Zuzam, while Mahendra Ingle, 22, was injured in the accident. A video showed them riding the two-wheeler in a rash manner and then ramming into the truck coming from the opposite direction. Ingle was riding the motorcycle. He was trying to overtake a bus when the collision took place," the police official said, stated PTI.

The truck driver has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and further probe is underway, the Aarey police station official added.

One killed as dumper hits multiple vehicles and bike in Navi Mumbai

A man was killed after a speeding dumper collided with multiple vehicles and a two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the Juinagar area on the Sion highway, resulting in a massive traffic jam, an officer reported.

The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle on the busy carriageway and fled the scene after it hit three to four other vehicles and a bike, news agency PTI reported.

The Nerul Police reached the location, cleared the accident-affected vehicles, and alleviated the congestion, the officer added.

The police are actively searching for the dumper driver, he said.

Nashik: Eight-year-old girl dies as truck hits two-wheeler

An eight-year-old girl was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at 1.30 pm on the service road of the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Ojhar area of Nashik, he added.

"A truck carrying LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders hit a two-wheeler, killing Arpita Prakash Shinde. She was on the two-wheeler along with her mother and sister. By the time the brakes were applied, the child had slipped under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot. Her mother and sister sustained injuries," the officer said.

The driver was thrashed by passersby before being handed over to the police, he added.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, the officer informed.

(With agency inputs)