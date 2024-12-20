After Wednesday’s tragedy, mid-day noticed that no flotation devices were given out at popular crossings despite there being plenty on board

Crowded vessel heading from Gorai Jetty towards Manori. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article No lesson learnt: Mid-Day finds no life jackets given to passengers on short ferry routes x 00:00

While 13 lives were lost in the ferry tragedy on Wednesday evening, business on Mumbai's west coast continued as usual on Thursday. mid-day visited the Versova-Madh, Aksa beach jetty-Manori jetty and Gorai-Borivli ferry routes to evaluate safety protocols. We learnt that while the boats were not carrying passengers beyond their capacity, none of the operators provided life jackets to passengers, even though the devices were available on board. Thursday being a working day, it was observed that the number of passengers, including local residents, taking the ferry was lower than usual compared to the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Versova to Madh jetty

Around 12 pm, we took a ferry from Versova to Madh Island. The ticket we received mentioned that passenger services on this short route were operated by the Versova Macchimar Sahakari Society Limited, a contractor appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



A ferry boat travelling from Marve to Manori

During our five- to seven-minute ride, we observed that the ferry operator was ensuring adherence to passenger capacity rules, and the crowding was minimal. Approximately 50-55 passengers and 10-12 bikes were allowed on board. However, we noticed although there were around 50-60 life jackets stored on the ferry for emergencies, none were distributed for use.

Aksa beach to Manori jetty

This ferry appeared to be in better condition, and the number of passengers was also higher. Around 70 passengers were travelling on the boat operated by the Manori-Koli Gramastha Mandal. Staff were present on board, but once again, no life jackets were provided to the passengers for the five to eight-minute journey. Upon inspection, we saw around 70 life jackets stored on the boat, some of which seemed unused and still in their packaging.

Gorai to Borivli jetty

The ferry was operated by the Gorai Macchimar Sahakari Sanstha Limited. The boat was similar in size to the one used on the Versova-Madh Island route, allowing around seven to eight bikes and several passengers. Here too, we noticed that despite having 40-50 life jackets on board, none were distributed to passengers during the ride.



Despite the ferry boats having plenty of life jackets, none were in use

Ferry operations

In Mumbai, there are 285 licensed passenger ferry boats of varying capacities, with around 200 operating on 31 routes. These routes include Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mandwa, Elephanta, Gateway of India, Ferry Wharf, Versova, Manori, Madh Island, and Gorai, among others. During our visit, we observed that the boats on the Versova-Madh Island and Gorai-Borivli routes appeared old, though they displayed certificates from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). In contrast, the ferry we took from Marve Beach jetty to Manori jetty was a large and modern vessel.

Maritime Board Speaks

Captain Praveen S Khara, chief ports officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, said, “Following the unfortunate incident on Wednesday, we are ensuring that passengers travelling on long-distance ferries wear safety jackets. We will also raise awareness about this issue.” When informed that passengers on short routes like Versova, Manori and Gorai do not wear safety jackets, Khara said, “We conduct regular surprise inspections to ensure ferry operators comply with safety norms.

Wearing safety jackets is essential for passengers' safety and comes under the ‘Safety of Life at Sea’ regulations. However, on short routes like Versova-Madh Island, many passengers choose not to wear them despite awareness efforts by the ferry operators and the MMB. The rule mandates that life jackets should be available on board for emergencies but does not require passengers to wear them. In light of the recent tragedy, we urge passengers to wear safety jackets during their journey, as it could save lives in emergencies.”