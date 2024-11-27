According to the Western Railway, for the convenience of participants attending the 12th edition of Vasai-Virar Marathon additional special slow local trains would be operated from Churchgate to Virar

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Vasai-Virar Marathon: Western Railway to run additional local trains on Dec 8, check details x 00:00

Western Railway will run additional Mumbai local train services for the upcoming Vasai-Virar Marathon 2024 on December 8, an official statement said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Western Railway, "For the convenience of participants attending the 12th edition of Vasai-Virar Marathon to be held on Sunday, 08th December, 2024, Western Railway will run two additional special slow local trains in the early morning of 08th December, 2024, from Churchgate to Virar.

The details of these services are as under:

Western Railway launches 13 new AC local trains

The Western Railway (WR) has launched additional Mumbai AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban section starting Wednesday (November 27), replacing a few existing non-AC trains, officials said.

According to the officials, the WR is introducing 13 new AC services, which will take the total number of AC services from 96 to 109 on weekdays and from 52 to 65 on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

WR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said, “There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 13 more AC services are being converted by replacing existing non-AC services. These services will run as AC services on all days of the week.”

He said that there will be no change in the total number of train services that are already running. Currently, 1,406 trains run on the Western line, including 109 AC services. Starting Wednesday, the first of newly introduced AC locals will run from Churchgate at 12.34 pm. Of the additional 13 services being introduced, six will be towards Churchgate and seven towards Virar.

Trains going towards Churchgate will be two services each between Virar-Churchgate and Bhayandar-Churchgate and one service each between Virar-Bandra and Bhayandar-Andheri. Similarly, trains going towards Virar will have two Churchgate-Virar services, one each between Churchgate-Bhayandar, Andheri-Virar, Bandra-Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi-Borivli, and Borivli-Bhayandar.

New rail corridors

The railways had on Monday announced new rail corridors that will feed the city’s nine rail termini, which are being upgraded simultaneously. On Monday, the Union cabinet approved three multi-tracking railway projects in Maharashtra. The three projects are—Jalgaon-Manmad 4th line, Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd and 4th line, and Manikpur-Iradatganj 3rd line.