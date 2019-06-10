7-year-old girl's naked body found in field with salwar tied around neck

crime

The 7-year-old girl's body was found on Sunday in a field. The minor's 'salwar' was tied around her neck, which led to suspicion that the victim must have been raped.

Representational Pic

Just a day after a minor girl's naked body was located in Hamirpur area in Uttar Pradesh - dumped after being raped and murdered - another minor girl's body was discovered without any clothes in Jalaun district of the state.

The superintendent of Police Jalaun, Swami Prasad, stated that a murder case was registered after the father of the deceased filed a complaint. The victim's body was then sent to Orai medical college for post-mortem.

In the FIR, the girl's father has put down the names of two of his neighbours as he did not have a great relationship with them.

Ever since the brutal murder of the 3-year-old Aligarh girl in Tappal village created outrage around the entire country, this is now the third known case of assault on a minor surfacing from Uttar Pradesh.

According to Hindustan Times, the Jalaun girl went missing when she had stepped out to play around 4 pm on Friday evening. Her body was found in a field early Saturday morning by some villages who then informed her father about the incident.

According to the police, the family had not filed a report about their missing girl.

