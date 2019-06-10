Twitterati reacts to Kathua rape case conviction

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 13:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The case was related to the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic tribe, who was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year

Pic courtesy/Twitter/IANS

A special court on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

The quantum of punishment will be announced later Monday. "The court has convicted six persons. Son of one of the accused Sanji Ram, Vishal has been acquitted," Farooqi Khan, lawyer of victim's family said after the sentencing. Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter reacted to the conviction by the local court.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the judgment by the Pathankot court which convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case. "Welcome the judgment. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited and culprits get exemplary punishment," Mufti's wrote on Twitter.

