Twitterati reacts to Kathua rape case conviction
The case was related to the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic tribe, who was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year
A special court on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.
The quantum of punishment will be announced later Monday. "The court has convicted six persons. Son of one of the accused Sanji Ram, Vishal has been acquitted," Farooqi Khan, lawyer of victim's family said after the sentencing. Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter reacted to the conviction by the local court.
Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough. #KathuaRapeCase https://t.co/gL2FfRL3rJ— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2019
Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment https://t.co/jBuRUdGa5h— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 10, 2019
6 out of 7 found GUILTY in the brutal #Kathua rape & murder case of an 8 year old girl.— Umar Baig (@786umarbaig) June 10, 2019
One accused acquitted.
Quantum of punishment would be announced on a subsequent date.#KathuaCase #JammuAndKashmir #JusticeForAsifa pic.twitter.com/VYW58KWAyV
Law of the land prevails. Justice for Asifa. #Kathua— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 10, 2019
Justice for Asifa. #Kathua. The system does work.— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 10, 2019
No crime deserves mercy. #Kathua #Asifa ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»— Bhargav Cherry (@meBhargavCherry) June 10, 2019
May justice be served to Twinkle Sharma soon. #JusticeForTwinkleSharma pic.twitter.com/ZqLU46zcol
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the judgment by the Pathankot court which convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case. "Welcome the judgment. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited and culprits get exemplary punishment," Mufti's wrote on Twitter.
