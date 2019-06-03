Abhishek wishes 'parentals' Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan on 46th wedding anniversary
Sharing a picture of parents Amitabh and Jaya on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting"
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 46 years of marital bliss today, June 3, and son Abhishek Bachchan has wished them a happy anniversary in the sweetest way. Sharing a picture of his parents on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting"
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting
In the photo, Amitabh can be seen wearing a black jacket over a white kurta while Jaya looks elegant in a pale yellow traditional outfit. Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke among others. The couple got married on June 3, 1973, roughly a month after the release of their film Zanjeer.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi.
Also read: Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to reunite for Bunty Aur Babli sequel?
Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek's 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli is all set for a sequel. The film will be titled Bunty Aur Babli Again, will soon go on floors, and will see the lead pair Abhishek and Rani reprising their roles.
A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle, "The sets will be constructed in the first week of June in Mumbai, and the shoot will also begin next month". The source added, "The filmmakers have roped in the original cast, and they will start shooting for the film from next month".
Abhishek Bachchan will also make his onscreen appearance in Anurag Basu's next untitled film. Earlier slated to hit screens on January 24, 2020, it has been pushed to February 21.
