Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in her red and black dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returned back from Cannes on Tuesday night, shared yet another picture from her glamorous outing at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in French Riviera. Ash is known for her impeccable fashion sense has yet again surprised all with her new ensemble. The actress shared yet another look from the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She looked breathtaking in a red and black dress, Aishwarya sent her fans in awe when she shared her latest look on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ravishing in her sombre attire. She can be seen wearing a red full sleeves designer jacket cum top with the combination of black tulle frill flowing skirt. Completing the theme, Ash paired her attire with black heels and a smoky eye look.

The actor reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday for the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Like every year, Aishwarya turned heads with her fashion choices at Cannes be it her white Tulle Gown an ensemble by Ashi Studio or her metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble by Jean-Louis Sabaji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global style icon and countless people look up to her for her incredible style sense and the way she carries herself no matter what she wears. Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.

