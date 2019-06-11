IndiGo puts up 10 lakh seats in four-day summer sale, flight tickets from start from Rs 999

national

On June 11, 2019, budget carrier IndiGo announced a four-day summer sale and put nearly 10 lakh seats up for grabs as part of its summer sale. The flight tickets are priced at Rs 899 on IndiGo’s domestic route while under the overseas route, the carrier is offering tickets from Rs 3,499 onwards, the airline mentioned on its website.

The booking period for IndiGo's four-day summer sale offer starts from June 11 and ends on June 14 and is valid on travel between 26 June and 28 September on domestic and international routes, the airline said in a statement.

According to IndiGo, the discounts on seats are subjected to availability and “the offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than September 28, 2019", read the statement.

Under the summer sale offer, IndiGo is offering Delhi-Ahmedabad flight tickets starting from Rs 1,799, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 3,299, Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,299, Delhi-Jaipur Rs 1,499, Jaipur-Delhi Rs 1,799, Goa-Hyderabad Rs 1,499, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 1,899 and Delhi-Dehradun at Rs 1,999.

While on the other hand, the routes under International trip includes Delhi-Abu Dhabi Rs 6,799, Bengaluru-Bangkok Rs 6,899, Kolkata- Bangkok Rs 5099, Hyderabad-Dubai Rs 8,999, Delhi-Dubai Rs 7,799 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Rs 6,599.

IndiGo also said that there is a limited inventory under the offer and therefore discounts are subject to availability of seats. Also, the Rs 899 and Rs 3,499 offer is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. On the same day, IndiGo also announced daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Hong Kong route from 20 August 2019, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from.

